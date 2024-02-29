International Seaways Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - International Seaways (INSW) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $132.11 million, or $2.68 per share. This compares with $218.43 million, or $4.40 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, International Seaways reported adjusted earnings of $107.56 million or $2.18 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.10 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 25.9% to $250.73 million from $338.16 million last year.

International Seaways earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $132.11 Mln. vs. $218.43 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.68 vs. $4.40 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $250.73 Mln vs. $338.16 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.