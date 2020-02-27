International Seaways' Management On The Tanker Markets (Podcast)

Listen to or subscribe to The Investing Edge on these podcast platforms:

On January 17, J Mintzmyer and Value Investor's Edge hosted Lois Zabrocky and Jeff Pribor, CEO and CFO of International Seaways (INSW), to discuss their views on the tanker markets and IMO 2020. They held the INSW Investor Day last Wednesday (15 January) in New York City, where they disclosed their Q4-19 fixtures and Q1-20 updates. We reviewed the market strengths and challenges in greater detail and also delved into capital allocation priorities. J strongly recommends reviewing all of the Investor Day Slides. The conversation happened before the full brunt of the coronavirus story, and may be of interest in light of International Seaways' pending Q4 report.

1:15 minute mark - Any surprises or different impacts in the markets?

3:00 - Impact from the lightering business? Additional EBITDA?

5:00 - Rate and fixture guidance? Old VLs doing well, Aframaxes poor?

7:45 - Difference between spot and TC fixture guidance?

8:45 - How do today’s rates compare to last year’s levels?

10:00 - Anything else impacting the market? Just seasonality?

12:45 - How are the Suezmax and Aframax spot markets doing?

13:30 - Priorities for cash flow allocation post-refinancing?

16:30 - Plans for INSW-A baby bonds? Call this summer?

19:15 - How do you balance dividends and repurchases now?

23:30 - Thoughts on current NAV range? How far underneath?

27:00 - What are some of the top risk factors in this market?

31:00 - If China imports from US, what sources are they replacing?

36:45 - Current status of the scrubber program? Any additions?

40:00 - All 2020 capex ($70M) internally financed from cash?

40:45 - More risks in the market which aren’t getting reviewed?

42:30 - Willing to look for time-charters? Where are they at now?

49:15 - Viewpoints on FSO joint-venture? Core to business?

53:00 - Closing comments- MR market, any resilience there?

