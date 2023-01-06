International Seaways (INSW) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, International Seaways (INSW) closed at $34.50, marking a -0.55% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.28% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.02%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 11.32% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 3.85%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.61%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from International Seaways as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.27, up 673.68% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $281.61 million, up 197.46% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for International Seaways should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.58% lower. International Seaways currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, International Seaways currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.63. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.79.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 143, which puts it in the bottom 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

