Is International Seaways (INSW) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?

The Transportation group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has International Seaways (INSW) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.

International Seaways is one of 99 individual stocks in the Transportation sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. International Seaways is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for INSW's full-year earnings has moved 94.2% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that INSW has returned about 70.1% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Transportation companies have returned an average of 13.7%. This means that International Seaways is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Kuehne & Nagel International Ag (KHNGY) is another Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 14%.

Over the past three months, Kuehne & Nagel International Ag's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 8.1%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, International Seaways is a member of the Transportation - Shipping industry, which includes 22 individual companies and currently sits at #40 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 39.7% so far this year, meaning that INSW is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Kuehne & Nagel International Ag belongs to the Transportation - Services industry. This 19-stock industry is currently ranked #87. The industry has moved -0.1% year to date.

International Seaways and Kuehne & Nagel International Ag could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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