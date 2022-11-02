International Seaways (INSW) Stock Moves -0.39%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, International Seaways (INSW) closed at $43.71, marking a -0.39% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.5% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.55%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.19%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 30.05% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's gain of 8.25% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.7% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from International Seaways as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 8, 2022. In that report, analysts expect International Seaways to post earnings of $2.23 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 453.97%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $236.13 million, up 178.38% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.40 per share and revenue of $768.88 million, which would represent changes of +385.71% and +182.11%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for International Seaways. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 16.62% higher. International Seaways is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note International Seaways's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.86. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 3.42, which means International Seaways is trading at a premium to the group.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

