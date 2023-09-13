International Seaways (INSW) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of International Seaways Inc (Symbol: INSW) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $40.62, changing hands as low as $40.11 per share. International Seaways Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of INSW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, INSW's low point in its 52 week range is $32.1344 per share, with $53.25 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $40.43.

