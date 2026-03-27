International Seaways (INSW) Price Target Increased by 16.69% to 75.60

The average one-year price target for International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) has been revised to $75.60 / share. This is an increase of 16.69% from the prior estimate of $64.79 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $56.56 to a high of $94.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.99% from the latest reported closing price of $70.01 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 316 funds or institutions reporting positions in International Seaways. This is an decrease of 232 owner(s) or 42.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INSW is 0.09%, an increase of 29.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 21.86% to 37,192K shares. The put/call ratio of INSW is 1.04, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

American Century Companies holds 1,945K shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,995K shares , representing a decrease of 2.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INSW by 1.45% over the last quarter.

Delaware Management Holdings holds 1,769K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,011K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,007K shares , representing an increase of 0.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INSW by 2.36% over the last quarter.

Hosking Partners LLP holds 687K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 689K shares , representing a decrease of 0.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INSW by 1.40% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 639K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 627K shares , representing an increase of 1.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INSW by 4.55% over the last quarter.

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