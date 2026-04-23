Is International Seaways (INSW) Outperforming Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Transportation stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. International Seaways (INSW) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.

International Seaways is a member of our Transportation group, which includes 100 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. International Seaways is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for INSW's full-year earnings has moved 139.5% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, INSW has moved about 57.1% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Transportation companies have returned an average of 8.9%. This means that International Seaways is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) is another Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 29.2%.

Over the past three months, Star Bulk Carriers' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 48.6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, International Seaways is a member of the Transportation - Shipping industry, which includes 22 individual companies and currently sits at #59 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 38% this year, meaning that INSW is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Star Bulk Carriers is also part of the same industry.

International Seaways and Star Bulk Carriers could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

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International Seaways Inc. (INSW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.