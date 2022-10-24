International Seaways (INSW) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, International Seaways (INSW) closed at $40.87, marking a +1.24% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.19%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.34%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 19.86% over the past month. This has outpaced the Transportation sector's loss of 3.33% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.84% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from International Seaways as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect International Seaways to post earnings of $2.22 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 452.38%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $236.18 million, up 178.45% from the year-ago period.

INSW's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.34 per share and revenue of $750.96 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +383.04% and +175.53%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for International Seaways. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 15.53% higher. International Seaways is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note International Seaways's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.37. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 3.23, which means International Seaways is trading at a premium to the group.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 60, which puts it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



