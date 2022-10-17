International Seaways (INSW) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

International Seaways (INSW) closed the most recent trading day at $38.54, moving +0.36% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.65% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.86%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.24%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 14.32% over the past month. This has outpaced the Transportation sector's loss of 11.29% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.99% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from International Seaways as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, International Seaways is projected to report earnings of $2.20 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 449.21%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $225.75 million, up 166.15% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.04 per share and revenue of $740.65 million, which would represent changes of +369.64% and +171.75%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for International Seaways. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 32.82% higher. International Seaways is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, International Seaways is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.35. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 3.29, which means International Seaways is trading at a premium to the group.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 62, which puts it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow INSW in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.