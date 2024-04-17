International Seaways (INSW) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, International Seaways (INSW) closed at $52.71, marking a +0.48% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.58%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.15%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 0.19% over the last month, surpassing the Transportation sector's loss of 4.35% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.09%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of International Seaways in its forthcoming earnings report. In that report, analysts expect International Seaways to post earnings of $2.44 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 26.06%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $248.45 million, reflecting a 13.47% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $9.27 per share and revenue of $954.31 million. These totals would mark changes of -17.6% and -10.96%, respectively, from last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for International Seaways. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 2.12% increase. International Seaways presently features a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that International Seaways has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.66 right now. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 7.49 for its industry.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, placing it within the top 22% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

International Seaways Inc. (INSW)

