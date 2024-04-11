International Seaways (INSW) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

The latest trading session saw International Seaways (INSW) ending at $53.05, denoting a +1.22% adjustment from its last day's close. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.74% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.01%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.68%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 1.61% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's gain of 6.39% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 0.8% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of International Seaways in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $2.48, showcasing a 24.85% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $250.72 million, reflecting a 12.68% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $9.36 per share and revenue of $956.33 million, indicating changes of -16.8% and -10.77%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for International Seaways. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 3.06% increase. International Seaways is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, International Seaways is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.6. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.67, which means International Seaways is trading at a discount to the group.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 56, this industry ranks in the top 23% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow INSW in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

