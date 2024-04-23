International Seaways (INSW) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note

International Seaways (INSW) ended the recent trading session at $53.91, demonstrating a +0.58% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.2% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.69%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.59%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 1.36% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Transportation sector's loss of 8.65% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.16%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of International Seaways in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $2.45, reflecting a 25.76% decrease from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $249.04 million, showing a 13.27% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.42 per share and revenue of $964.86 million, which would represent changes of -16.27% and -9.98%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for International Seaways. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.69% increase. International Seaways presently features a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, International Seaways is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.69. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.52, so one might conclude that International Seaways is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 56, placing it within the top 23% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

International Seaways Inc. (INSW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

