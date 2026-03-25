International Seaways Insider Sells $1.5 Million in Shares -- Signal or Noise?

Key Points

James D. Small sold 20,000 shares on March 4, 2026, for a transaction value of $1.5 million, with shares priced at $75.37 per the filing.

The sale represented 35.5% of Small's direct holdings, reducing direct ownership to 36,376 shares post-transaction.

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International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) reported a sale by its Chief Accounting Officer, James D. Small III, who disposed of 20,000 shares of common stock for a transaction value of roughly $1.5 million, as disclosed in an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 20,000 Transaction value $1.5 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 36,376 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $2.7 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($75.37); post-transaction value based on the March 24, 2026, closing price ($73.15).

Key questions

How does the sale size compare to Small's prior transactions?

This 20,000-share sale matches the largest trade size in Small's open-market sale history, which has ranged from 5,000 to 20,000 shares per transaction across four recorded sales since mid-2024. The proportion of holdings sold this time (35.5%) is the highest of any of Small's recorded transactions, compared to a range of 7% to 29% in prior sales.

This 20,000-share sale matches the largest trade size in Small's open-market sale history, which has ranged from 5,000 to 20,000 shares per transaction across four recorded sales since mid-2024. The proportion of holdings sold this time (35.5%) is the highest of any of Small's recorded transactions, compared to a range of 7% to 29% in prior sales. What is the impact on Small's remaining direct ownership?

After this transaction, Small's direct holdings declined from 56,376 to 36,376 shares, leaving him with about $2.7 million in directly held equity at current prices.

After this transaction, Small's direct holdings declined from 56,376 to 36,376 shares, leaving him with about $2.7 million in directly held equity at current prices. Does this transaction reflect a shift in trading cadence or capacity?

Small has executed multiple open-market sales since June 2024, with the two most recent -- in November 2025 and March 2026 -- both at the 20,000-share level. The proportion of holdings sold has risen with each successive transaction, reflecting a shrinking available share base.

Company overview

Metric Value Market capitalization $3.5 billion Revenue (TTM) $843.3 million Net income (TTM) $309.1 million 1-year return* 108%

* 1-year performance is calculated using March 24, 2026, as the reference date.

Company snapshot

International Seaways is a leading provider of marine transportation for crude oil and petroleum products, managing a substantial fleet to serve global energy markets.

Owns and operates a diversified fleet of oceangoing crude oil and petroleum product tankers, generating revenue through vessel charters and transportation services.

Business model centers on leasing vessels to independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, and refinery operators, with income derived from time charters and spot market contracts.

Primary customers include major oil companies, commodity traders, refinery operators, and international government entities involved in global energy logistics.

What this transaction means for investors

A sale of this size from the company's chief accounting officer might raise some eyebrows -- but a little context helps put things in perspective.

James Small has been steadily trimming his INSW stake since at least mid-2024. The sale also coincides with a remarkable run for the stock: On the day of the sale, shares had returned roughly 124% over the prior year. Cashing in a portion of a highly appreciated position is a sensible move that many executives make after a big run-up.

It's also worth noting that right after the March 4 sale, a series of RSU (restricted stock unit) vestings -- on March 6, 12, and 13 -- added back a net 3,700 shares to Small's holdings.

Importantly, the underlying business looks strong right now. International Seaways reported Q4 2025 net income of $128 million ($2.56 per diluted share) on Feb. 26 -- just days before this sale -- beating analyst EPS forecasts by 26% and declaring a record $2.15 per share quarterly dividend, the company's sixth consecutive quarter of returning at least 75% of adjusted earnings to shareholders.

The broader tanker market has had a strong tailwind as global energy trade flows remain complex, but the sector is cyclical and sensitive to shifts in oil demand, geopolitical disruptions, and new vessel supply. For investors who own -- or are considering -- INSW, the real question isn't what the CAO is doing with his personal portfolio. It's whether the tanker market's favorable dynamics will continue.

Bottom line: this looks like routine profit-taking after a standout year -- not any kind of red flag.

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Andy Gould has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.