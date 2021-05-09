International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Just Reported And Analysts Have Been Cutting Their Estimates

Shareholders of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) will be pleased this week, given that the stock price is up 16% to US$20.45 following its latest quarterly results. The results weren't stellar - revenue fell 5.3% short of analyst estimates at US$45m, although statutory losses were a relative bright spot. The per-share loss was US$0.48, 16% smaller than the analysts were expecting prior to the result. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NYSE:INSW Earnings and Revenue Growth May 9th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus, from the four analysts covering International Seaways, is for revenues of US$189.4m in 2021, which would reflect a disturbing 55% reduction in International Seaways' sales over the past 12 months. Losses are forecast to balloon 596% to US$1.36 per share. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$239.5m and US$0.043 per share in losses. There's been a definite change in sentiment in this update, with the analysts administering a notable cut to next year's revenue estimates, while at the same time increasing their loss per share forecasts.

The average price target was broadly unchanged at US$26.67, perhaps implicitly signalling that the weaker earnings outlook is not expected to have a long-term impact on the valuation. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on International Seaways, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$35.00 and the most bearish at US$18.00 per share. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. One more thing stood out to us about these estimates, and it's the idea that International Seaways' decline is expected to accelerate, with revenues forecast to fall at an annualised rate of 66% to the end of 2021. This tops off a historical decline of 0.7% a year over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 4.2% per year. So while a broad number of companies are forecast to grow, unfortunately International Seaways is expected to see its sales affected worse than other companies in the industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note is the forecast of increased losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at International Seaways. Unfortunately, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. Even so, earnings per share are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. The consensus price target held steady at US$26.67, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for International Seaways going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You can also view our analysis of International Seaways' balance sheet, and whether we think International Seaways is carrying too much debt, for free on our platform here.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.