International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) About To Shift From Loss To Profit

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. International Seaways, Inc. owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. The US$761m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$5.5m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$216m leading to an even wider gap between loss and breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is International Seaways' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

According to the 7 industry analysts covering International Seaways, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2021, before turning a profit of US$136m in 2022. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 12 months from now or less. At what rate will the company have to grow in order to realise the consensus estimates forecasting breakeven in under 12 months? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 114%, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

NYSE:INSW Earnings Per Share Growth January 14th 2022

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for International Seaways given that this is a high-level summary, though, keep in mind that by and large an energy business has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the natural resource and stage at which the company is operating. This means, large upcoming growth rates are not abnormal as the company is beginning to reap the benefits of earlier investments.

One thing we would like to bring into light with International Seaways is its relatively high level of debt. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in International Seaways' case is 91%. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

