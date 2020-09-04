International Seaways, Inc. (INSW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 08, 2020

International Seaways, Inc. (INSW) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 08, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 23, 2020. Shareholders who purchased INSW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that INSW has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.66, the dividend yield is 1.53%.

The previous trading day's last sale of INSW was $15.66, representing a -50.11% decrease from the 52 week high of $31.39 and a 5.17% increase over the 52 week low of $14.89.

INSW is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as General Dynamics Corporation (GD) and Carnival Corporation (CCL). INSW's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.52. Zacks Investment Research reports INSW's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 841.8%, compared to an industry average of 5.2%.

