International Seaways, Inc. (INSW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 10, 2021

International Seaways, Inc. (INSW) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased INSW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that INSW has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of INSW was $19.53, representing a -33.34% decrease from the 52 week high of $29.30 and a 56.99% increase over the 52 week low of $12.44.

INSW is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as General Dynamics Corporation (GD) and Carnival Corporation (CCL). INSW's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.4. Zacks Investment Research reports INSW's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 695.9%, compared to an industry average of -2.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the INSW Dividend History page.

