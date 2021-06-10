International Seaways, Inc. (INSW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 11, 2021

International Seaways, Inc. (INSW) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 28, 2021. Shareholders who purchased INSW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that INSW has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $20.3, the dividend yield is 1.18%.

The previous trading day's last sale of INSW was $20.3, representing a -11.74% decrease from the 52 week high of $23 and a 63.18% increase over the 52 week low of $12.44.

INSW is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP) and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH). INSW's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.92. Zacks Investment Research reports INSW's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -111.22%, compared to an industry average of 9.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the INSW Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

