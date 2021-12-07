International Seaways, Inc. (INSW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 08, 2021

International Seaways, Inc. (INSW) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 08, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 23, 2021. Shareholders who purchased INSW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $15.27, the dividend yield is 1.57%.

The previous trading day's last sale of INSW was $15.27, representing a -31.8% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.39 and a 10.89% increase over the 52 week low of $13.77.

INSW is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM). INSW's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$6.77. Zacks Investment Research reports INSW's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -146.01%, compared to an industry average of -11%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the insw Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

