INTERNATIONAL SEAWAYS Earnings Results: $INSW Reports Quarterly Earnings

INTERNATIONAL SEAWAYS ($INSW) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported earnings of $0.90 per share, beating estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $194,610,000, beating estimates of $189,880,721 by $4,729,279.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $INSW stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

INTERNATIONAL SEAWAYS Insider Trading Activity

INTERNATIONAL SEAWAYS insiders have traded $INSW stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INSW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LOIS K ZABROCKY (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $428,027 .

. WILLIAM F. NUGENT (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 6,000 shares for an estimated $259,189 .

. ALEXANDRA KATE BLANKENSHIP sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $245,826

DEREK G. SOLON (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,200 shares for an estimated $96,442.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

INTERNATIONAL SEAWAYS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 152 institutional investors add shares of INTERNATIONAL SEAWAYS stock to their portfolio, and 182 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.