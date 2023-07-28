International Seaways Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for INSW

In trading on Friday, shares of International Seaways Inc (Symbol: INSW) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $40.28, changing hands as high as $40.69 per share. International Seaways Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of INSW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, INSW's low point in its 52 week range is $23 per share, with $53.25 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $40.63.
