International recycling body names new non-ferrous metals chief

The Bureau of International Recycling (BIR) said on Tuesday it had appointed Dhawal Shah as president of its non-ferrous metals division, replacing David Chiao.

Managing director of Mumbai-based Metco Marketing India, Shah takes over as demand for recycled non-ferrous metal such as copper scrap rises due to high primary metal prices and an industry-wide push to reduce carbon emissions.

He will also serve as vice president of the Brussels-based BIR, which represents around 800 companies and 35 national recycling associations from 70 different countries.

Chiao, who heads U.S.-based scrap metal firm Uni-All Group, had been president of the BIR non-ferrous metals division since May 2015 and served as interim president for around seven months prior to that.

