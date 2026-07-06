International Recap, July 6: Global Markets Mixed as Oil Prices Dip Alongside Mining Stocks

The FTSE 100 fell 0.28% to 10,649, and the Nikkei 225 slipped 0.01% to 69,738. London shares were pressured by miners and softer Brent crude, while Tokyo stocks were held back by mixed chip trading and a weaker yen backdrop.

International market movers

London’s session was shaped by a deal-heavy backdrop, with easyJet surging 10% higher on an $7.3 billion takeover deal from private equity firm Castlelake. Elsewhere, precious metal miners and the broader mining industry offset the financial sector’s strength in England. In Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 briefly reclaimed 70,000 before semiconductor losses pulled it back.

What this means for investors

The FTSE 100 and Nikkei 225 remain near all-time highs despite having very different industry allocations. The Nikkei is a tech-heavy index, while the FTSE is more financial-focused. The fact that they’ve both been so successful over recent years (including this year) is a testament to the resilience of the world economy despite a few major events such as the Iran war.

Elsewhere in the world, South Korea's KOSPI 200 Index fell 0.5% as SK Hynix announced it would seek a U.S. IPO to raise over $28 billion in capital. The semiconductor company is a direct competitor to U.S. peer Micron Technology (which has risen eightfold over the last year) and plans to use the proceeds to buy extreme ultraviolet lithography machines (EUV) to expand its production facilities.

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Josh Kohn-Lindquist has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Micron Technology. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.