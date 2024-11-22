International Public Partnerships Repurchases Shares for Strategic Growth

International Public Partnerships Limited (GB:INPP) has released an update.

International Public Partnerships Limited has repurchased 300,000 of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange, with a weighted average price of 126.2 GBp per share. The repurchased shares will be held in treasury, bringing the total to 29.4 million treasury shares. This move is part of the company’s strategy to manage its share capital effectively, promising potential growth and returns for investors.

