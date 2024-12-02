International Public Partnerships Reports Voting Share Capital

International Public Partnerships Limited (GB:INPP) has released an update.

International Public Partnerships Limited has announced its total issued share capital of over 1.9 billion ordinary shares, with 1.88 billion shares carrying voting rights. This figure is crucial for shareholders in calculating their interests in the company under regulatory rules. INPP continues to focus on long-term investments in infrastructure projects worldwide, offering potential yield and capital growth to its investors.

