International Public Partnerships (LSE:INPP) Price Target Decreased by 6.45% to 147.90

The average one-year price target for International Public Partnerships (LSE:INPP) has been revised to 147.90 / share. This is an decrease of 6.45% from the prior estimate of 158.10 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 146.45 to a high of 152.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.19% from the latest reported closing price of 126.20 / share.

International Public Partnerships Maintains 5.97% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 5.97%.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.08%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in International Public Partnerships. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 50.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INPP is 1.11%, an increase of 98.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.96% to 5,401K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NMFIX - Multi-manager Global Listed Infrastructure Fund holds 3,411K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,222K shares, representing an increase of 5.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INPP by 0.81% over the last quarter.

FMGIX - Frontier MFG Core Infrastructure Fund Institutional Class holds 1,396K shares. No change in the last quarter.

CFGIX - Cromwell Foresight Global Sustainable Infrastructure Fund Institutional Class holds 594K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.