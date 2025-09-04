International Public Partnerships H1 Pretax Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - International Public Partnerships reported that its first half profit before tax increased to 142.6 million pounds from 16.7 million pounds, prior year. Earnings per share was 7.64 pence compared to 0.87 pence.

For the six months ended 30 June 2025, total investment income increased to 158.0 million pounds from 36.5 million pounds. Total income was 160.1 million pounds compared to 37.3 million pounds.

The Board forecasts to continue its long-term projected annual dividend growth rate of approximately 2.5% such that the 2025 and 2026 annual dividend targets are 8.58 pence per share and 8.79 pence per share respectively.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.