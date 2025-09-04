Markets

International Public Partnerships H1 Pretax Profit Rises

September 04, 2025 — 03:00 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - International Public Partnerships reported that its first half profit before tax increased to 142.6 million pounds from 16.7 million pounds, prior year. Earnings per share was 7.64 pence compared to 0.87 pence.

For the six months ended 30 June 2025, total investment income increased to 158.0 million pounds from 36.5 million pounds. Total income was 160.1 million pounds compared to 37.3 million pounds.

The Board forecasts to continue its long-term projected annual dividend growth rate of approximately 2.5% such that the 2025 and 2026 annual dividend targets are 8.58 pence per share and 8.79 pence per share respectively.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.