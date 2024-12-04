International Public Partnerships Expands Treasury Holdings

International Public Partnerships Limited (GB:INPP) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

International Public Partnerships Limited has repurchased 150,000 ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange, each priced at 124.8 GBp. The company plans to hold these shares in treasury, now totaling 31.5 million treasury shares. With a robust portfolio in global infrastructure, INPP continues to offer promising long-term yields and growth for shareholders.

For further insights into GB:INPP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.