International Public Partnerships Expands Treasury Holdings

International Public Partnerships Limited (GB:INPP) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
International Public Partnerships Limited has repurchased 150,000 ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange, each priced at 124.8 GBp. The company plans to hold these shares in treasury, now totaling 31.5 million treasury shares. With a robust portfolio in global infrastructure, INPP continues to offer promising long-term yields and growth for shareholders.
For further insights into GB:INPP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Can MicroStrategy Stock Reach Around $1,000? Here’s What This Investor Expects
- Bank of America Chimes in on Intel Stock, Warning of a Bumpy Road Ahead
- ‘Don’t Jump on the Bandwagon,’ Says J.P. Morgan About Super Micro Computer Stock
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.