International Public Partnerships Expands Treasury Holdings

International Public Partnerships Limited (GB:INPP) has released an update.

International Public Partnerships Limited has bought 300,000 of its own ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange at a weighted average price of 126.0 GBp. This move increases their treasury holdings to 27.3 million shares, with nearly 1.88 billion shares still in circulation. The company continues to focus on its long-term investment strategy in global infrastructure projects.

For further insights into GB:INPP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.