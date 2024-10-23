International Public Partnerships Expands Share Portfolio

International Public Partnerships Limited (GB:INPP) has released an update.

International Public Partnerships Limited recently acquired 300,000 ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange, priced between 127.8 and 128.0 GBp per share, to be held in treasury. This move aligns with the company’s strategy of managing a diverse portfolio of global infrastructure investments aimed at ensuring long-term yield and capital growth for its shareholders. With holdings spanning sectors like transport, education, and digital infrastructure across multiple continents, INPP remains a significant player in the infrastructure investment space.

