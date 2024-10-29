International Public Partnerships Expands Share Buyback Program

International Public Partnerships Limited (GB:INPP) has released an update.

International Public Partnerships Limited has executed a buyback of 300,000 ordinary shares at an average price of 128.6 GBp each on the London Stock Exchange. This move increases the company’s treasury stock to 24 million shares, amidst its expansive portfolio of global infrastructure investments. INPP continues to focus on delivering long-term yield and capital growth for its shareholders.

