News & Insights

Stocks

International Public Partnerships Buys Back Shares for Treasury

November 05, 2024 — 11:32 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

International Public Partnerships Limited (GB:INPP) has released an update.

International Public Partnerships Limited has announced the repurchase of 300,000 ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange, at prices ranging from 128.5 GBp to 129.6 GBp. These shares will be held in treasury, contributing to a total of 25.5 million treasury shares out of nearly 1.89 billion shares in issue. This strategic move aligns with the company’s commitment to delivering long-term yield and capital growth to its shareholders.

For further insights into GB:INPP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.