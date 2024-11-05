International Public Partnerships Buys Back Shares for Treasury

International Public Partnerships Limited (GB:INPP) has released an update.

International Public Partnerships Limited has announced the repurchase of 300,000 ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange, at prices ranging from 128.5 GBp to 129.6 GBp. These shares will be held in treasury, contributing to a total of 25.5 million treasury shares out of nearly 1.89 billion shares in issue. This strategic move aligns with the company’s commitment to delivering long-term yield and capital growth to its shareholders.

