International Public Partnerships Buys Back Shares

International Public Partnerships Limited has repurchased 300,000 of its own shares on the London Stock Exchange, with prices ranging from 128.0 to 129.2 GBp. The company aims to hold these shares in treasury, contributing to its strategy of providing long-term yield and capital growth for its shareholders.

