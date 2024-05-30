International Public Partnerships Buys Back Shares

International Public Partnerships Limited (GB:INPP) has released an update.

International Public Partnerships Limited, an infrastructure investment company, has bought back 250,000 of its ordinary shares, with plans to hold these in treasury. This move leaves the firm with 8.8 million treasury shares and 1.9 billion shares remaining in issue. The company is known for investing in over 140 infrastructure projects across various sectors and regions, aiming to deliver long-term yield and capital growth to shareholders.

For further insights into GB:INPP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.