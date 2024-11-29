International Public Partnerships Buys Back Own Shares

International Public Partnerships Limited (GB:INPP) has released an update.

International Public Partnerships Limited has purchased 300,000 of its own ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange at a uniform price of 126 pence per share. These shares will be held in treasury, bringing the total treasury shares to 30.9 million out of nearly 1.88 billion shares in circulation. This strategic move indicates the company’s commitment to managing its share capital effectively.

