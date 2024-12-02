International Public Partnerships Buys Back 300,000 Shares

International Public Partnerships Limited (GB:INPP) has released an update.

International Public Partnerships Limited has repurchased 300,000 of its ordinary shares at a price of 126.0 GBp per share on the London Stock Exchange. These shares will be held in treasury, bringing the total treasury shares to 31.2 million. The company remains committed to long-term investments in global infrastructure projects.

