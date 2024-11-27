International Public Partnerships Buys Back 300,000 Shares

International Public Partnerships Limited (GB:INPP) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

International Public Partnerships Limited has acquired 300,000 of its own ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange, priced between 126.3 and 126.6 GBp. This move aligns with the company’s strategy to manage its share capital effectively, holding these shares in treasury. Currently, the company has 1.88 billion shares in issue, excluding treasury shares.

For further insights into GB:INPP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.