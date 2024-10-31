International Public Partnerships Buys Back 300,000 Shares

International Public Partnerships Limited (GB:INPP) has released an update.

International Public Partnerships Limited has acquired 300,000 of its own shares at a weighted average price of 129.6 GBp per share, holding them in treasury. This move leaves the company with 24.3 million treasury shares and a total of approximately 1.89 billion shares in issue. Such buybacks can be a strategic decision to enhance shareholder value and demonstrate confidence in the company’s long-term growth.

For further insights into GB:INPP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.