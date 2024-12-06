International Public Partnerships Boosts Treasury Stock Holdings

International Public Partnerships Limited (GB:INPP) has released an update.
International Public Partnerships Limited has acquired 150,000 of its own shares on the London Stock Exchange at a weighted average price of 124.3 GBp per share, with plans to hold them in treasury. This move increases the company’s treasury stock to 31.8 million shares, indicating a strategic financial maneuver to potentially enhance shareholder value.
