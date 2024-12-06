News & Insights

Stocks

International Public Partnerships Boosts Treasury Stock Holdings

December 06, 2024 — 09:47 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

International Public Partnerships Limited (GB:INPP) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

International Public Partnerships Limited has acquired 150,000 of its own shares on the London Stock Exchange at a weighted average price of 124.3 GBp per share, with plans to hold them in treasury. This move increases the company’s treasury stock to 31.8 million shares, indicating a strategic financial maneuver to potentially enhance shareholder value.

For further insights into GB:INPP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.