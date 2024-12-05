International Public Partnerships Boosts Treasury Shares

International Public Partnerships Limited (GB:INPP) has released an update.

International Public Partnerships Limited has repurchased 150,000 of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange, intending to hold them in treasury. With this transaction, the company now has 31,650,000 treasury shares, contributing to its total issue of over 1.87 billion shares. The strategic move reflects INPP’s commitment to delivering long-term yield and capital growth to its shareholders.

