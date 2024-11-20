International Public Partnerships Boosts Treasury Holdings with Share Buyback

International Public Partnerships Limited (GB:INPP) has released an update.

International Public Partnerships Limited has repurchased 300,000 ordinary shares at an average price of 125.3 GBp each on the London Stock Exchange, aiming to hold them in treasury. This move brings the company’s treasury holdings to 28.8 million shares, with nearly 1.88 billion shares outstanding. These strategic buybacks could potentially enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares available in the market.

