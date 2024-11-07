International Public Partnerships Boosts Share Treasury Holdings

International Public Partnerships Limited (GB:INPP) has released an update.

International Public Partnerships Limited has bought 300,000 of its own ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange, priced between 126.9 and 127.5 GBp, to hold in treasury. Following this transaction, the company now holds 26.1 million shares in treasury with nearly 1.89 billion shares in total circulation. This move is part of the company’s ongoing strategy to manage its capital and provide value to shareholders.

