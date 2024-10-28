International Petroleum’s Strategic Share Buyback Initiative

International Petroleum Corporation (TSE:IPCO) has released an update.

International Petroleum Corporation has repurchased 111,400 of its common shares as part of its share repurchase program. The buyback occurred between October 21 to 25, 2024, on both Nasdaq Stockholm and the Toronto Stock Exchange. This initiative is part of a broader plan to repurchase up to 8,342,119 shares over a year, with the aim of enhancing shareholder value.

