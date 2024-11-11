News & Insights

International Petroleum Corp’s Successful Share Buyback

November 11, 2024 — 10:37 am EST

International Petroleum Corporation (TSE:IPCO) has released an update.

International Petroleum Corporation has successfully repurchased 111,200 of its common shares between November 1 and 8, 2024, as part of its ongoing share buyback program. These buybacks were conducted on both the Nasdaq Stockholm and the Toronto Stock Exchange, and the repurchased shares are set to be cancelled. This strategic move is part of IPC’s broader plan to repurchase up to 8,342,119 shares by December 4, 2024.

