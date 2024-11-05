News & Insights

Stocks

International Petroleum Corporation Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results

November 05, 2024 — 09:11 am EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

International Petroleum Corporation (TSE:IPCO) has released an update.

International Petroleum Corporation (IPC) reported a strong operational performance in Q3 2024, with an average net production of 45,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. The company continues to buy back shares under its normal course issuer bid and has made significant progress on the Blackrod project in Canada. Additionally, IPC maintained its financial guidance for 2024, despite a negative free cash flow due to project investments.

For further insights into TSE:IPCO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.