International Petroleum Corporation Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results

International Petroleum Corporation (TSE:IPCO) has released an update.

International Petroleum Corporation (IPC) reported a strong operational performance in Q3 2024, with an average net production of 45,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. The company continues to buy back shares under its normal course issuer bid and has made significant progress on the Blackrod project in Canada. Additionally, IPC maintained its financial guidance for 2024, despite a negative free cash flow due to project investments.

For further insights into TSE:IPCO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.