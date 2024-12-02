International Personal Finance Updates Voting Rights

International Personal Finance (GB:IPF) has released an update.

International Personal Finance Plc announced that its total voting rights, as of November 30, 2024, stand at 219,183,346. This figure reflects the company’s issued share capital of 226,375,419 ordinary shares, with 7,192,073 held in treasury. Investors can use this information to assess their shareholdings in compliance with regulatory requirements.

