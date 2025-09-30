International Personal Finance (LSE:IPF) Price Target Increased by 17.14% to 209.10

The average one-year price target for International Personal Finance (LSE:IPF) has been revised to 209.10 GBX / share. This is an increase of 17.14% from the prior estimate of 178.50 GBX dated September 10, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 207.05 GBX to a high of 215.25 GBX / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.97% from the latest reported closing price of 215.50 GBX / share.

International Personal Finance Maintains 5.28% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 5.28%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.36. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.39% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 21 funds or institutions reporting positions in International Personal Finance. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 12.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IPF is 0.04%, an increase of 1.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 18.06% to 5,814K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,887K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,755K shares , representing an increase of 7.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IPF by 52.42% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,369K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 1,242K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,176K shares , representing an increase of 5.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IPF by 34.80% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 277K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 158K shares , representing an increase of 43.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IPF by 84.72% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 219K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

