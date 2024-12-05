News & Insights

Stocks

International Paper’s Strategic Moves with DS Smith

December 05, 2024 — 10:57 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

International Paper Co (IP) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

International Paper Company has released a second supplementary prospectus following DS Smith’s half-year results, signaling no changes in their profit forecasts and financial benefits statements for fiscal years 2024 to 2026. This publication supports their ongoing all-share combination with DS Smith, aiming to strengthen their market position. Investors and market enthusiasts should watch as the company progresses with its strategic plans.

For further insights into IP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.