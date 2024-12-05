International Paper’s Strategic Moves with DS Smith

International Paper Co (IP) has released an update.

International Paper Company has released a second supplementary prospectus following DS Smith’s half-year results, signaling no changes in their profit forecasts and financial benefits statements for fiscal years 2024 to 2026. This publication supports their ongoing all-share combination with DS Smith, aiming to strengthen their market position. Investors and market enthusiasts should watch as the company progresses with its strategic plans.

