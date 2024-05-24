International Paper's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on International Paper. Our analysis of options history for International Paper (NYSE:IP) revealed 10 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 40% of traders were bullish, while 60% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $126,520, and 7 were calls, valued at $1,346,055.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $40.0 to $50.0 for International Paper over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for International Paper's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across International Paper's significant trades, within a strike price range of $40.0 to $50.0, over the past month.

International Paper 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume IP CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/21/24 $4.5 $3.8 $3.8 $42.50 $380.0K 39.9K 1.0K IP CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $2.1 $1.7 $2.1 $50.00 $315.0K 14.8K 3.0K IP CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $1.85 $1.35 $1.85 $50.00 $295.8K 2.8K 1.6K IP CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/21/24 $4.5 $4.0 $4.2 $42.50 $210.0K 39.9K 1.5K IP PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $3.6 $0.5 $2.5 $42.50 $75.0K 303 300

About International Paper

International Paper manufactures packaging products and cellulose fibers. It accounts for roughly one third of the North American corrugated packaging market. Though it has operations in Brazil, India, and China, more than three fourths of its sales come from North America. International Paper serves a variety of end markets, including industrial, consumer products, and manufacturing.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding International Paper, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

International Paper's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 5,675,714, with IP's price up by 3.7%, positioned at $45.8. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 62 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for International Paper

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $57.0.

Showing optimism, an analyst from Jefferies upgrades its rating to Buy with a revised price target of $57.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for International Paper with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.